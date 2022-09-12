Bacardi appoints Vinay Golikeri as MD for India and neighbouring countries1 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 12:11 PM IST
Per capita consumption of alcohol is lower in India (5.5L) compared with Asian (6.4L) and global (6.2L) averages.
NEW DELHI: Bacardi Ltd., the Bermuda-based liquor firm, on Monday announced the appointment of Vinay Golikeri as managing director, India & neighbouring countries. Golikeri succeeds Sanjit Randhawa who, after nearly five years in the post, will move to Dubai as director, external affairs, Asia Middle East & Africa and Global Travel Retail, for the company.