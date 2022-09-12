NEW DELHI: Bacardi Ltd., the Bermuda-based liquor firm, on Monday announced the appointment of Vinay Golikeri as managing director, India & neighbouring countries. Golikeri succeeds Sanjit Randhawa who, after nearly five years in the post, will move to Dubai as director, external affairs, Asia Middle East & Africa and Global Travel Retail, for the company.

Golikeri, who will take over the new role in January 2023, will be responsible for leading commercial operations across the market for the company’s portfolio of premium spirits. Other than rum, Bacardi owns brands such Grey Goose vodka, Bombay Sapphire gin, Dewar’s scotch, and Martini.

Golikeri will head the India leadership team and will report to Vijay Subramaniam, regional president, Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Global Travel Retail. “India is a dynamic and fast-evolving market, and is vital to our global growth. As we continue to develop the Bacardi portfolio of premium brands, Vinay’s agility in identifying growth opportunities within diverse environments…will be essential in achieving our future ambitions," Subramaniam said in a statement.

Golikeri has been with Bacardi since 2003 and has been associated with the India market. He started out at Bacardi looking after the rum category in India and moved into several global roles for the company. He worked in London before taking on marketing and commercial leadership role in GTR for Hong Kong and subsequently for Asia, Middle East and Africa.

More recently, Golikeri was MD, Global Travel Retail, based in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Randhawa will be responsible for developing and implementing the external affairs strategy for AMEA and GTR.

Randhawa has also held positions as board member for numerous organizations including the International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI) and the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association (TABBA). He has been with Bacardi for 20 years. “Our commitment to talent development is critical to Bacardi culture, and the success of our business begins with our teams’ exceptional focus on strategy and purposeful leadership," said Subramaniam, in a statement.

According to IWSR (International Wine and Spirits Record), the total alcoholic beverage (alcobev) volume is expected to grow at 7.6% CAGR over 2020-25, compared with a 4.4% decline in 2015-20. Per capita consumption of alcohol is lower in India (5.5L) compared with Asian (6.4L) and global (6.2L) averages.