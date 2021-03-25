Bacardi Breezer strengthens portfolio with new launch

In September 2020, market researcher Mintel looked at consumers’ inclination towards low or no alcohol drinks. Although its survey was restricted to beer drinkers in India, it found that Indians were open to trying low or no alcohol beer with concerns around health gaining momentum. In its report it noted that more than 40% respondents in the 25-34 age group were interested in switching from standard-strength beer to low or no alcohol variants of the drink. Mintel surveyed 1,655 Indian internet users aged over 25 years for this study.