Bacardi India rides premium spirits surge with tequila, whiskey focus
Summary
- In India, premium spirits are growing much ahead of the global average, a top Bacardi official said.
Spirits company Bacardi India will accelerate new launches and invest in its premium brands in line with the broader trend within the spirits industry with more companies chasing affluent tipplers.
