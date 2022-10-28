Bacardi launches India- made whisky1 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 01:42 PM IST
Bacardi has launched its product in Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, with plans to expand to other states in the coming months.
Bacardi has launched its product in Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, with plans to expand to other states in the coming months.
Bacardi India has announced its foray into the Indian-made whisky segment with the launch of ‘Legacy’. This is the alco-bev company’s first-ever made-in-India whisky. The company said it has launched its product in Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, with plans to expand to other states in the coming months.The company said it is a premium whisky with Indian and Scottish malts and Indian grains.