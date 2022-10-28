Bacardi India has announced its foray into the Indian-made whisky segment with the launch of ‘Legacy’. This is the alco-bev company’s first-ever made-in-India whisky. The company said it has launched its product in Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, with plans to expand to other states in the coming months.The company said it is a premium whisky with Indian and Scottish malts and Indian grains.

Sanjit Singh Randhawa, the company’s MD for India said, “Consumers are at the heart of everything we do and in line with this, we continue to focus on innovating our offerings to best serve them. We aim to win big in the high-growth Indian-made whisky category as well. India presents an exciting growth opportunity for us, as it is the number one market globally for whisky, and our first-ever ‘made-in-India’ whisky, will enable us to scale operations nationally as we continue to grow the brand manifold by the end of this decade." It had also launched Good Man brandy earlier this year.

Ayaesha Gooptu, category head of domestic browns for the company in India added that there is a behavioural shift amongst new-age consumers and the lack of premium options as the reason for the brand to foray into the segment.She said “With its distinctively Indian taste and positioning, our newest innovation will aid our efforts in enhancing our diverse portfolio of offerings. Catering to a large audience of whisky lovers in the country. It aims to connect with consumers who are trying to ‘build their own legacy, in their own way’, and that’s what the brand will stand for."

India is a fastest-growing alcoholic beverage market with an estimated market size of $52.5 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2023, according to think-tank ICRIER.