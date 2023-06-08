Back to office takes toll on women at TCS3 min read 08 Jun 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Attrition among women has been higher than male colleagues and called it ‘unusual’, noted TCS's Chief human resources officer Milind Lakkad
TCS is clear that work from office for newcomers and junior management leads to more collaboration
MUMBAI : Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) said more women employees have left India’s top software services company than men in the fiscal year ended 31 March 2023 as its return-to-office policy has led to a “reset of domestic arrangements".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×