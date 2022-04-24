Back to the future: Anand Mahindra has a special message for Elon Musk. Here's what it is.1 min read . 01:32 PM IST
- On Sunday morning, Anand Mahindra shared a photo that shows two exhausted workers returning home from the field in a bullock cart
Apart from posting \inspiring ones, businessman Anand Mahindra is well known for sharing witty posts too. And this time, he has a message for Elon Musk.
On Sunday morning, Mahindra boss shared a photo that shows two exhausted workers returning home from the field in a bullock cart. It is captioned as - Original Tesla. No google maps required, no fuel to buy. No pollution, FSD mode (Fully self-driven). Set home to workplace, relax, take a nap, and reach your destination. Posting it on Twitter, he wrote, BACK to the Future. He also tagged Elon Musk in the post.
In about an hour, the post garnered over 3.28 likes and more than 664 comments.
Mahindra often shares interesting and inspiring videos and pictures on his twitter account. Through his posts, he keeps on supporting young talent and encouraging them to do better in life.