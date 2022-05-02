Bad loans to be at less than 14% by end of FY23, says IDBI Bank CEO

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Private lender IDBI Bank expects less than 14% of its total loans to remain in the non-performing category by March next year, down from 19.14% in FY22, on the back of higher recoveries and transfers to the bad bank.
“As against our target of ₹4,000 crore, we had recoveries of ₹5,000 crore in FY22. My target is that the bank’s gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio will be less than 14% by March 2023, and by March 2024 it should be less than 10%," Rakesh Sharma, chief executive, IDBI Bank told reporters on Monday.
Sharma said that these projections take into account the bank decision of avoiding the technical write off route to clean the balance sheet. He added that if the bank decided to resort to technical write offs of loans that have been fully provided for, its gross NPA ratio would plummet to below 2%.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) defines technical or prudential write-off as the amount of non-performing loans outstanding on the books of the branches but have been written-off -- fully or partially -- at the head office level.
“The turnaround has really happened," said Sharma.
Since March last year, IDBI Bank has no longer been under strict lending curbs imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the regulator’s prompt corrective action (PCA) in May 2017.
“The balance sheet has started growing after a gap of almost four years. There has been growth in corporate and retail advances. Now we are looking forward to improving the financials further," said Sharma, adding that the bank is targetting a loan growth of 10-12% in FY23.
Sharma said that the bank’s net NPA used to be at about 18% of its net advances about four years back but has declined to 1.27% now.
“Gross NPA could not come down because we have not been able to do write offs and also as some of the assets which we had thought of transferring to the National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd (NARCL) could not happen. But during the current year, this will happen and then we will be able to bring down the gross NPA level," he added.
Banks have missed the 31 March deadline to transfer the first tranche of toxic assets to the newly-formed bad bank because of procedural delays, Mint reported last month. IDBI Bank plans to transfer a total of ₹11,000-12,000 crore of advances to the NARCL, of which live accounts will be around ₹7,000-8,000 crore, Sharma had said last July.
“We were expecting NARCL to start taking over loans from January but somehow it could not happen by March. In a new organisation, this two-three month delay is quite normal. I am sure during he current year – first or the second quarter – NARCL will start taking over loans," said Sharma.
The bank on Monday reported a net profit of ₹691 crore, up 35% from the same period last year, on the back of lower provisions. Its reported net interest income was 25% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹2,421 crore and other income was down 24% to ₹844 crore.
“Almost four years we were under PCA and the balance sheet was de-growing. Our growth mainly started in the second half of FY22," said Sharma.
Throughout the next year, Sharma said, IDBI Bank will be getting the benefit of the increased business and is quite hopeful that income will improve.