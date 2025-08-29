Bad Mortgage Loans in Baltimore Send Wall Street a Warning

(Bloomberg) -- Private mortgage lenders with the backing of Wall Street’s biggest names are facing an unsettling reality: Their breakneck growth has made them increasingly vulnerable.

Armed with capital from firms like KKR & Co., Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Athene and Singapore’s Temasek, lenders to home flippers and small-time real estate investors have cranked up originations in recent years. What was once an industry backwater churned out nearly $140 billion in debt last year and looks primed for another annual record.

But faults in the system are emerging. In Baltimore, a spate of what one lender called “overinflated property valuations” has spurred some to slow down originations or halt them in the city entirely. Unlike normal mortgages, these loans are pegged to a property’s income potential, so word of abnormal appraisals set the market on edge — and it’s raising questions about which metro area could be next.

A decade ago, this would’ve mattered little to those outside the hardscrabble realm of what were once called hard-money lenders. But the juicy debt this industry throws off has made customers out of the financial elite, with bundles of loans landing on the balance sheets of pensions, insurers and hedge funds. It has become a cog in the global investment machine.

“When you’re doing 40 loans a year you can visit all the properties,” said Jon Hornik, a New York-based lawyer who owns the National Private Lenders Association, a trade group. ​​But “it’s become programmatic and institutional, and it’s hard for each lender to go out and visit each property.”

The problems in Baltimore seem to revolve around appraisals that were improperly inflated, according to Jack BeVier, a partner at Dominion Financial, a company based in the city that lends to flippers and landlords across the US. Many of his competitors halted originations, raised rates or reduced the amount they were willing to extend for Baltimore deals, he said.

Juiced appraisals are particularly dangerous in this corner of the mortgage market because of the way originators approach the loans. Standard mortgages use appraisals as a guardrail to prevent over-lending, but a borrower’s creditworthiness is central to the equation. In the case of these small-scale investor loans, however, deals are done based on a property’s potential cash flow or future sale price — and appraisals are a key element of that calculation.

Lenders that have taken notice include Kiavi, which in July paused originations for brokered loans in Baltimore, according to documents viewed by Bloomberg. A representative for Kiavi said it made the move “under an abundance of caution” and is “actively monitoring the market conditions to determine an appropriate time to lift the temporary pause.”

“The question everybody is asking is whether this is a black swan event or an indicator of systematic risk,” BeVier said. Dominion has no exposure to the borrowers at issue and continues lending in the city, he added.

But the effects are being felt in Baltimore’s housing market, which was already correcting, said local agent and property investor Jonathan D. Kirk.

Like many others, Kirk said he’s stuck with expensive, short-term financing and needs to secure more permanent loans. It’s still possible, but the requirements to qualify are getting more stringent, he said. It’s also putting sales in jeopardy.

His plans to purchase a three-bedroom row home for $191,000, for example, fell apart a few weeks ago after his lender backed out, saying it couldn’t fund the loan. In another case, a buyer of one of his properties used the chaos as an excuse to negotiate new terms.

“At the very last second he asked me to come down on price with everything going on,” Kirk said.

Baltimore is not the only trouble spot for the industry. This month, KKR-backed Toorak Capital filed a lawsuit alleging that a Beverly Hills-based firm called Private Money Lenders had engaged in a “years-long, sophisticated scam” that involved selling the same notes to multiple investors.

According to the suit, Private Money Lenders sold Toorak 70 loans over the course of four years, including one that financed a property in Long Island’s town of East Hampton. The lawsuit alleges PML withheld documents relating to the deal, preventing Toorak from recording its ownership of the loan with the county clerk. Toorak moved to foreclose on the house, but the borrower claimed to be making loan payments to someone else.

A representative for Toorak declined to comment.

Private Money Lenders “categorically denies Toorak’s fraud allegations,” the company’s lawyer, Michael Camarinos, said in an email. The case centers on a business and contractual dispute over loan documentation, he said. “The parties are engaged in good-faith discussions, and we are confident the matter will be resolved in the ordinary course of business.”

Industry Watchlist

In addition to heightened caution, the episode is creating new reason for lenders to share information. Hornik, the trade group owner, is working on a watchlist patterned after tools used by mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that would flag appraisers, title companies and borrowers to be avoided.

Forecasa, which provides data to the industry, plans to start releasing its own “red flag reports,” whose first edition will include the names of 11,000 private lending borrowers who have negative marks on their files. The idea is to help clients balance the need to move quickly in underwriting loans while minimizing risk.

“These lenders are reviewing a lot of deals where their whole mantra is ‘speed to close,’” said Forecasa Chief Executive Officer Sean Morgan. “It’s got everyone’s attention, all the way up to the top of the food chain.”

At a summit this month in Utah, lending executives attended a dinner discussion with Matthew Cox, a reformed mortgage fraudster who spent more than a decade in prison and later published a book called Shark in the Housing Pool. The talk was not intended as a technical seminar on fraud prevention, but rather as a thought-provoking interlude in an industry conference.

Still, Cox identified two main challenges that lenders face. Online tools have made it increasingly easy to falsify financial documents, and in many cases, a fraudster can orchestrate their scheme without ever appearing in person at the investment property or a lawyer’s office. There’s technology that can help lenders detect cheats, but as a side effect, it also increases the time it takes for an honest borrower to get a loan.

“You’re just going to have to live with some fraud,” Cox said.

