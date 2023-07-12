comScore
One of India's largest tech giants, Infosys, has deferred the payment hikes of its employees which it usually rolls out from April for its employees below the senior management level, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The recent news indicates the financial crunch the company is facing under the current macroeconomic situation at the national as well as international levels. Many of Infosys projects are cancelled or ramped down.

As per the yearly schedule, the company provides appraisal to its employees in the June quarter (Q1), however, this time the company deferred providing pay raise to its employees, people working at the company confirmed to Moneycontrol.

Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 10:41 AM IST
