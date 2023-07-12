Bad news for Infosys employees! IT major defers salary hikes1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 10:40 AM IST
India's tech giant Infosys has deferred payment hikes for employees below senior management level due to financial crunch under the prevalent macroeconomic situation
One of India's largest tech giants, Infosys, has deferred the payment hikes of its employees which it usually rolls out from April for its employees below the senior management level, according to a Moneycontrol report.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×