Bad news for Infosys employees: IT major defers salary hikes

In the last quarter of FY22-23, Indian tech firms didn't perform so well as earnings of TCS along with firms like Wipro, suffered in teh April quarter. However, HCL Tech and TCS managed to make some recovery. On the other hand, Infosys almost remained at those lower levels and hence, market is expecting better numbers from HCL Tech, TCS and Wipro, observed Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}