Business News/ Companies / News/  Bad news for Infosys employees: IT major defers salary hikes

Bad news for Infosys employees: IT major defers salary hikes

2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 10:40 AM IST Livemint

India's tech giant Infosys has deferred payment hikes for employees below senior management level due to financial crunch under the prevalent macroeconomic situation

Infosys has deferred salary hikes for employees

One of India's largest tech giants, Infosys, has deferred the payment hikes of its employees which it usually rolls out from April for its employees below the senior management level, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The recent news indicates the financial crunch the company is facing under the current macroeconomic situation at the national as well as international levels. Many of Infosys projects are cancelled or ramped down.

As per the yearly schedule, the company provides appraisal to its employees in the June quarter (Q1), however, this time the company deferred providing pay raise to its employees, people working at the company confirmed to Moneycontrol.

Also read: TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro vs HCL Tech: Which IT stock to buy ahead of Q1 results 2023?

The company scrip was trading -0.96% lower at 1336.15 apiece on BSE at 11 am on Wednesday. On the last day, Infosys' stock opened at 1,339.95 and closed at 1329.10 a piece on BSE.

On the last day, Infosys' stock opened at 1339.95 and closed at 1329.10. The stock reached a high of 1351 and a low of 1327.45. The market capitalization of Infosys is 558,281.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 354,953 shares.

Generally, the company rolls out hikes for its senior management in July, but so far even the senior management hasn't receive any news about its salary hike till now, according to the news report. Last time, the tech major was forced to freeze salary hikes in the pandemic year of 2020 due to cash conservation, later the company provided appraisals in January 2021.

Also Read: Sudha Murty on Narayana Murthy, other entrepreneurs: 'They expect wives to be secretary, finance manager, nanny. . .’

In the last quarter of FY22-23, Indian tech firms didn't perform so well as earnings of TCS along with firms like Wipro, suffered in teh April quarter. However, HCL Tech and TCS managed to make some recovery. On the other hand, Infosys almost remained at those lower levels and hence, market is expecting better numbers from HCL Tech, TCS and Wipro, observed Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

“Infosys had given practical guidance in comparison to other peers. So, I am expecting big jump in Infosys Q1 results for 2023," said Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst at GCL Broking.

Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 11:13 AM IST
