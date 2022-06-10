Badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa signs on new EatFit campaign on healthy eating

Ponnappa said she believes in fitness and the role food plays in maintaining an active lifestyle. She makes for the perfect campaign ambassador to inspire people to find simple food that can bring them joy while becoming a part of their daily lives, the company said.
Through this collaboration the company hopes to amplify this message with a weekly food exploratory show. The show, to be published on the company’s social media platforms, will feature Ashwini on a journey to discover healthier food options and enjoy good food that is nourishing.
The series will be created in 10-second-video formats to capitalise on the traction gained via Instagram reels - a platform where the bulk of the company’s potential consumers engage with them, it said. A new video in the series will be released every week, extending the campaign for two months.
Ankit Nagori, founder of Curefoods, the company that owns EatFit, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Ponnappa, a phenomenal badminton player and a personal inspiration, for our latest campaign. Ashwini’s achievements and commitment to an active lifestyle, of which food is an intrinsic part, make her a stellar example for people to imbibe similar values in their lives. Through the weekly food show we have planned, we want people to go on this journey of discovery with Ponnappa and find ways that simple food can make a huge difference in their lives."
