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IPO-bound Bagmane Reit eyes acquisitions, bets on strong GCC demand

Madhurima NandyMansi Verma
4 min read30 Apr 2026, 07:32 PM IST
Richard Hugh Andrew, CEO, Bagmane Prime Office REIT.
Richard Hugh Andrew, CEO, Bagmane Prime Office REIT.
Summary

The 3,405-crore share sale will fund new asset purchases as the firm targets a growing pool of global corporate tenants, CEO Richard Hugh Andrew told Mint.

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Blackstone-backed Bagmane Prime Office Reit, which is set to launch its 3,405-crore initial public offering (IPO) next week, expects strong leasing momentum led by global capability centres (GCCs) as it looks to acquire assets and grow its portfolio, CEO Richard Hugh Andrew said.

Blackstone-backed Bagmane Prime Office Reit, which is set to launch its 3,405-crore initial public offering (IPO) next week, expects strong leasing momentum led by global capability centres (GCCs) as it looks to acquire assets and grow its portfolio, CEO Richard Hugh Andrew said.

The IPO, which opens on 5 May, comprises an issue of fresh shares worth 2,390 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth up to 1,015 crore by a Blackstone affiliate. The proceeds from the new shares will be used to part-fund the acquisitions of Luxor at Bagmane Capital Tech Park, a million sq ft completed asset, and a 93% stake in Bagmane Rio Business Park, a 1.1 million sq. ft leased building.

The IPO, which opens on 5 May, comprises an issue of fresh shares worth 2,390 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth up to 1,015 crore by a Blackstone affiliate. The proceeds from the new shares will be used to part-fund the acquisitions of Luxor at Bagmane Capital Tech Park, a million sq ft completed asset, and a 93% stake in Bagmane Rio Business Park, a 1.1 million sq. ft leased building.

India currently has four listed office Reits—Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Embassy Office Parks Reit, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (Biret) and Knowledge Realty Trust. Nexus Select trust is the only listed retail Reit in India.

Also Read | Bagmane Prime Office REIT defers ₹4,000-cr IPO amid market volatility

“This is the sixth Reit coming to the market, and there is a level of stability in interest from institutional and retail investors. It is a 20 million sq. ft portfolio of prime real estate, of which 16.6 million sq. ft is leased. Of this, 99% of space is leased to global corporations and 89% to GCCs,” Andrew told Mint in an interview.

Bagmane Realty and Infrastructure LLP, the holding entity of Bagmane Group, is the Reit’s sponsor. Founded in Bengaluru in 1996, Bagmane Group is a pure-play grade-A office developer.

Growth pipeline

“We have a strategic partnership with Blackstone, and have leveraged their brand and global experience. We have an incredible acquisition pipeline of 47 million sq. ft ROFO assets and headroom for third-party acquisitions that will expand the Reit's portfolio substantially,” Andrew added.

In Reits, ROFO or right of first offer is a contractual clause granting the trust the first opportunity to purchase assets from its sponsor or promoter before they are offered to third parties. It acts as a pipeline for growth, allowing the Reit to expand its portfolio.

Bagmane REIT’s chief financial officer Ashay Shah said, “Since our leverage is low, we intend to distribute nearly all cash flows to investors while funding growth through under-development assets, ROFO acquisitions, and third-party acquisitions." The REIT’s net debt as of December 2025 was 2,552.8 crore.

Also Read | Mindspace Business Parks REIT acquires 3 assets from K Raheja Corp for ₹2,916 cr

A Reit is a trust that owns a pool of income-generating commercial real estate assets, such as office parks and shopping malls, held in a special purpose vehicle (SPV). It generates revenue by leasing these properties and collecting rent from tenants.

Blackstone has backed four of India’s five publicly listed REITs, with Brookfield India Real Estate Trust being the only exception. The upcoming Bagmane REIT listing will mark the global asset manager's fifth such IPO in the country.

“A successful IPO like this will give confidence to the wider REIT market. Commercial office space remains attractive because it delivers stable rent and cash flows,” Asheesh Mohta, head of real estate in India at Blackstone, told Mint. “India remains a long-term opportunity for us and we will continue to look at new investments and exits based on the nature of our funds."

In December 2024, Blackstone acquired a minority pre-IPO stake in Bagmane REIT.

Mohta added, “India office demand remains strong and leasing momentum has been healthy. While warehouses have become a strong growth-oriented subset, I believe we will continue to, in the short term, gravitate towards large commercial assets.”

Also Read | Prestige Group bets on rental-led senior living, eyes premium play in Bengaluru

According to the Indian Reits Association (IRA), the five Reits had a combined gross asset value of more than 2.3 trillion as of February. All the office Reits have reported growth in net operating income, occupancy, and distributions in the past year, a trend that is expected to continue, driven by demand from GCCs and domestic occupiers.

Andrew said the Reit has strong pre-leasing commitments for its under-construction assets. It is also developing two hotels within its office park in Bengaluru. "There is very good demand from GCCs, and high technology requirements for space. Around 21% of our portfolio is leased to semiconductor tenants,” Andrew said.

Blackstone's Mohta said, “About six existing REIT listings have built strong confidence in the market. Despite bouts of volatility, they have remained stable and delivered solid performance, which is encouraging fresh IPO activity.”

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Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

Read Less
Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsIPO-bound Bagmane Reit eyes acquisitions, bets on strong GCC demand

IPO-bound Bagmane Reit eyes acquisitions, bets on strong GCC demand

Madhurima NandyMansi Verma
4 min read30 Apr 2026, 07:32 PM IST
Richard Hugh Andrew, CEO, Bagmane Prime Office REIT.
Richard Hugh Andrew, CEO, Bagmane Prime Office REIT.
Summary

The 3,405-crore share sale will fund new asset purchases as the firm targets a growing pool of global corporate tenants, CEO Richard Hugh Andrew told Mint.

Gift this article

Blackstone-backed Bagmane Prime Office Reit, which is set to launch its 3,405-crore initial public offering (IPO) next week, expects strong leasing momentum led by global capability centres (GCCs) as it looks to acquire assets and grow its portfolio, CEO Richard Hugh Andrew said.

Blackstone-backed Bagmane Prime Office Reit, which is set to launch its 3,405-crore initial public offering (IPO) next week, expects strong leasing momentum led by global capability centres (GCCs) as it looks to acquire assets and grow its portfolio, CEO Richard Hugh Andrew said.

The IPO, which opens on 5 May, comprises an issue of fresh shares worth 2,390 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth up to 1,015 crore by a Blackstone affiliate. The proceeds from the new shares will be used to part-fund the acquisitions of Luxor at Bagmane Capital Tech Park, a million sq ft completed asset, and a 93% stake in Bagmane Rio Business Park, a 1.1 million sq. ft leased building.

The IPO, which opens on 5 May, comprises an issue of fresh shares worth 2,390 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth up to 1,015 crore by a Blackstone affiliate. The proceeds from the new shares will be used to part-fund the acquisitions of Luxor at Bagmane Capital Tech Park, a million sq ft completed asset, and a 93% stake in Bagmane Rio Business Park, a 1.1 million sq. ft leased building.

India currently has four listed office Reits—Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Embassy Office Parks Reit, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (Biret) and Knowledge Realty Trust. Nexus Select trust is the only listed retail Reit in India.

Also Read | Bagmane Prime Office REIT defers ₹4,000-cr IPO amid market volatility

“This is the sixth Reit coming to the market, and there is a level of stability in interest from institutional and retail investors. It is a 20 million sq. ft portfolio of prime real estate, of which 16.6 million sq. ft is leased. Of this, 99% of space is leased to global corporations and 89% to GCCs,” Andrew told Mint in an interview.

Bagmane Realty and Infrastructure LLP, the holding entity of Bagmane Group, is the Reit’s sponsor. Founded in Bengaluru in 1996, Bagmane Group is a pure-play grade-A office developer.

Growth pipeline

“We have a strategic partnership with Blackstone, and have leveraged their brand and global experience. We have an incredible acquisition pipeline of 47 million sq. ft ROFO assets and headroom for third-party acquisitions that will expand the Reit's portfolio substantially,” Andrew added.

In Reits, ROFO or right of first offer is a contractual clause granting the trust the first opportunity to purchase assets from its sponsor or promoter before they are offered to third parties. It acts as a pipeline for growth, allowing the Reit to expand its portfolio.

Bagmane REIT’s chief financial officer Ashay Shah said, “Since our leverage is low, we intend to distribute nearly all cash flows to investors while funding growth through under-development assets, ROFO acquisitions, and third-party acquisitions." The REIT’s net debt as of December 2025 was 2,552.8 crore.

Also Read | Mindspace Business Parks REIT acquires 3 assets from K Raheja Corp for ₹2,916 cr

A Reit is a trust that owns a pool of income-generating commercial real estate assets, such as office parks and shopping malls, held in a special purpose vehicle (SPV). It generates revenue by leasing these properties and collecting rent from tenants.

Blackstone has backed four of India’s five publicly listed REITs, with Brookfield India Real Estate Trust being the only exception. The upcoming Bagmane REIT listing will mark the global asset manager's fifth such IPO in the country.

“A successful IPO like this will give confidence to the wider REIT market. Commercial office space remains attractive because it delivers stable rent and cash flows,” Asheesh Mohta, head of real estate in India at Blackstone, told Mint. “India remains a long-term opportunity for us and we will continue to look at new investments and exits based on the nature of our funds."

In December 2024, Blackstone acquired a minority pre-IPO stake in Bagmane REIT.

Mohta added, “India office demand remains strong and leasing momentum has been healthy. While warehouses have become a strong growth-oriented subset, I believe we will continue to, in the short term, gravitate towards large commercial assets.”

Also Read | Prestige Group bets on rental-led senior living, eyes premium play in Bengaluru

According to the Indian Reits Association (IRA), the five Reits had a combined gross asset value of more than 2.3 trillion as of February. All the office Reits have reported growth in net operating income, occupancy, and distributions in the past year, a trend that is expected to continue, driven by demand from GCCs and domestic occupiers.

Andrew said the Reit has strong pre-leasing commitments for its under-construction assets. It is also developing two hotels within its office park in Bengaluru. "There is very good demand from GCCs, and high technology requirements for space. Around 21% of our portfolio is leased to semiconductor tenants,” Andrew said.

Blackstone's Mohta said, “About six existing REIT listings have built strong confidence in the market. Despite bouts of volatility, they have remained stable and delivered solid performance, which is encouraging fresh IPO activity.”

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

Read Less
Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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