Bahrain Steel to supply iron ore pellets to Essar's green steel project in Saudi Arabia1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Additionally, the project includes 1.0 million tonne of cold rolling capacity alongside galvanizing and tin plate lines
Mumbai: Bahrain Steel, producer and global supplier of high-grade iron ore pellets, on Thursday said that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Essar Group to supply 4 million tonne of DR-grade pellets per annum (mtpa) to Green Steel Arabia (GSA) project in Saudi Arabia.