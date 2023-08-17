“Bahrain Steel's LoI with Essar for the supply of 4 million tonne of DR grade pellets annually is a testament to our commitment to meet the growing demand for DR pellets by the steel industry in the GCC. We are proud to collaborate with Essar Group to support their pioneering project for setting up the first green steel project in Saudi Arabia, where there is a growing focus on sustainable development, " said Dilip George, Group CEO of Foulath Holding.