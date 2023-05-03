Bailing out: What went wrong at Go First Airlines

What does it mean for Go First flights?

Go First has announced suspension of flights from 3 to 5 May. However, it is expected to extend the cancellation by another two weeks, Mint has learnt. The airline has said it will wait for the resolution professional to be appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal to decide its future course. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued a showcause notice to Go First for inconveniencing passengers, and most travel agents have stopped booking tickets on the airline.