Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharma to float IPO on July 3

Emcure Pharma will launch its IPO on July 3 and the initial sale will conclude on July 5. Bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on July 2.

PTI
Updated01:27 PM IST
The Emcure Pharma IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>800 crore and an OFS of 1.14 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.
The Emcure Pharma IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹800 crore and an OFS of 1.14 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.(iStock)

Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharmaceuticals is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on July 3.

The initial share sale will conclude on July 5 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on July 2, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 27, 2024: Ratnaveer Precision Engineering surges 32% in 8 sessions; should you invest in the small-cap stock now?

The Emcure Pharma IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth 800 crore and an Offer of Sale (OFS) of 1.14 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

Those selling shares in the OFS include promoter Satish Mehta and investor BC Investments IV Ltd, an affiliate of US-based private equity major Bain Capital.

Currently, Satish Mehta holds a 41.85 per cent stake in the company and BC Investments owns a 13.07 per cent stake.

Also Read | Maharashtra Monsoon Session: NEET and farmers’ issues take forefront on day 1

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used towards payment of debt and for general corporate purposes.

The Pune-based firm Emcure Pharmaceuticals is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and globally marketing a broad range of pharmaceutical products across several major therapeutic areas.

Also Read | ‘Swiftonomics’ Explained: Why the Taylor Swift economy isn’t real

Earlier this month, the company received Sebi's go-ahead to float the initial share sale. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Jefferies India, Axis Capital, and JP Morgan India are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on July 10.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeCompaniesNewsBain Capital-backed Emcure Pharma to float IPO on July 3

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

154.85
07:57 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-0.75 (-0.48%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.20
07:58 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-1.1 (-0.67%)

Indus Towers

362.00
07:57 AM | 27 JUN 2024
5.85 (1.64%)

GAIL India

215.40
07:57 AM | 27 JUN 2024
1.4 (0.65%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

India Cements

288.45
07:50 AM | 27 JUN 2024
25.5 (9.7%)

Whirlpool Of India

1,996.60
07:50 AM | 27 JUN 2024
159.7 (8.69%)

Manappuram Finance

210.95
07:50 AM | 27 JUN 2024
14.5 (7.38%)

Max Healthcare Institute

940.50
07:50 AM | 27 JUN 2024
60 (6.81%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,977.00-699.00
    Chennai
    72,835.00-1,128.00
    Delhi
    73,120.00-412.00
    Kolkata
    73,120.00-484.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue