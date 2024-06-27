Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharma to float IPO on July 3

Emcure Pharma will launch its IPO on July 3 and the initial sale will conclude on July 5. Bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on July 2.

The initial share sale will conclude on July 5 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on July 2, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The Emcure Pharma IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹800 crore and an Offer of Sale (OFS) of 1.14 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Those selling shares in the OFS include promoter Satish Mehta and investor BC Investments IV Ltd, an affiliate of US-based private equity major Bain Capital.

Currently, Satish Mehta holds a 41.85 per cent stake in the company and BC Investments owns a 13.07 per cent stake.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used towards payment of debt and for general corporate purposes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Pune-based firm Emcure Pharmaceuticals is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and globally marketing a broad range of pharmaceutical products across several major therapeutic areas.

Earlier this month, the company received Sebi's go-ahead to float the initial share sale. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Jefferies India, Axis Capital, and JP Morgan India are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on July 10.

