Bain Capital in advanced talks to buy 90% stake in Adani shadow bank: Report1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 02:57 PM IST
Bain Capital will buy the 90% stake Gautam Adani’s group holds in the Indian shadow bank for about ₹1,500 crore
Bain Capital LLC is in advanced talks to buy 90% stake that billionaire and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani owns in an Indian Shadow Bank, according to report. The purchase is likely to cost Bain Capital LLC a whopping 14.4 billion rupees, the report stated.
