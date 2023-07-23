Bain Capital LLC is in advanced talks to buy 90% stake that billionaire and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani owns in an Indian Shadow Bank, according to report. The purchase is likely to cost Bain Capital LLC a whopping 14.4 billion rupees, the report stated.

The financier’s Managing Director, Gaurav Gupta, will retain the remaining 10% stake in the firm, and Bain Capital will invest another 10 billion rupees to grow the business, according to the report by Business Standard.

The management owns 10% stake in the company while billionaire Gautam Adani owns approximately 90 per cent.

According to a report by India Today, Bain Capital has surpassed Carlyle to emerge as the frontrunner in the acquisition process.

The move comes as Adani group focuses on its infrastructure development businesses, including building a new airport on the outskirts of Mumbai. The potential sale of Adani Capital can help cut liabilities on the conglomerate’s balance sheet

Adani Capital started its lending operations in April 2017 and has more than 160 branches across India, according to its website.

The non-bank lender was planning an IPO as early as 2024, selling about a 10% stake with a targeted valuation of $2 billion, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Gaurav Gupta said in an interview last year.

Adani Capital, established seven years ago, is led by Gaurav Gupta, a former Lehman Brothers and Macquarie investment banker who joined the conglomerate in 2016.

Over the past few months, Adani Capital has been up for sale, attracting interest from three private equity groups, including Bain Capital, Carlyle, and Cerberus Capital Management.

Adani Group raises $ 9 billion in 4 years

In a short span of four years, Adani Group has managed to raise a whopping $ 9 billion. The conglomerate had started the capital transformation journey for its core infrastructure portfolio in 2019.

"The program paved the way for long-only global investors to participate in the world's largest and fastest-growing infrastructure development where Adani portfolio offers a one-stop play through its portfolio companies spread across the infrastructure spectrum from energy and utility to transport and logistics," said Adani Group in its press release on Sunday.

"It has attracted investments across various listed entities- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) and Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL)," it said.