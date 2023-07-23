Bain Capital acquires majority stake in Adani Capital

Bain Capital acquires majority stake in Adani Capital2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 07:36 PM IST
Bain Capital is set to acquire 90% of Adani Capital and Adani Housing, buying out the Adani family's private investments in the company. Bain Capital will also provide $120 million in primary capital for the company's growth. The sale will help reduce liabilities on the Adani group's balance sheet.
The private equity firm Bain Capital announced on Sunday that it had acquired 90% of Adani Capital and Adani Housing, the two non-banking financial companies of the Adani Group, for an undisclosed amount. Gaurav Gupta, the current CEO and managing director, will hold the remaining stake in the two companies, the statement said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×