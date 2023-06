Private equity firm Bain Capital will offload its stake in Axis Bank for up to $267 million, according to news report by CNBC-TV 18, citing sources.

The move comes as Bain Capital aims to divest a portion of its total 1.3 per cent holding in Axis Bank through a block deal.

The offer price range for the block deal is likely to be ₹966 to ₹977.70. It is a potential discount of 0 per cent to 1.4 per cent compared to the current market price of Axis Bank shares, according to the report.

The company's scrip ended 0.88 per cent down at ₹977.75 at the BSE, as against the previous day's close.

Axis Bank reported a net loss of ₹5,728. 42 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, as against a net profit of ₹4,117.77 crore in the same quarter a year ago, largely due to the buying cost of Citi Bank's India consumer business during the quarter.

Axis Bank in an exchange filing said that it incurred a huge loss during the March quarter owing to purchasing cost of Citi Bank's India consumer division during the quarter.

For the quarter ended March, the private bank's total income stood at ₹28,865.08 crore as compared to ₹21,999.58 crore in same quarter a year ago.

For the quarter ended March, the Net Interest Income (NII) increased 33% year over year to ₹11,742 crore. The quarter's net interest margin (NIM) was 4.22%, up 73 basis points year over year and 2% sequentially.

The bank stated in an exchange filing that it has successfully acquired Citibank India Consumer Business, which includes retail banking, loans, credit cards, and wealth management services. Axis Bank's position among major private lenders in India is strengthened by this tactical acquisition, which will also speed up the expansion of its premium market share.