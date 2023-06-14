Bain to sell stake in Axis Bank1 min read 14 Jun 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Bain Capital is looking to sell part of its stake worth $267 million in Axis Bank through a block deal.
MUMBAI : Global private equity fund Bain Capital is looking to sell part of its stake worth $267 million in Axis Bank through a block deal, said two people with knowledge of the development. As part of the deal, Bain is looking to sell around 0.75% stake at a discount of around 0-1.4%, these people said.
