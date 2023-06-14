MUMBAI : Global private equity fund Bain Capital is looking to sell part of its stake worth $267 million in Axis Bank through a block deal, said two people with knowledge of the development. As part of the deal, Bain is looking to sell around 0.75% stake at a discount of around 0-1.4%, these people said.

“The stake sale is likely to fetch Bain anywhere between $264 million and $267 million," the first person cited above said. The block purchase will have a 90-day lock in, he added.

Currently, Bain owns around 1.3% stake in the private lender.

“The share price is in the range of ₹964 and ₹977.70 a share," the second person said. On Wednesday, the stock closed at ₹977.75 a share on BSE.

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs is advising Bain on the sale.

Spokespersons for Axis Bank and Bain Capital were not immediately available for comment.

In November last year, the fund had sold 0.54% stake worth ₹1,487 crore. The firm has been offloading its holding in Axis Bank over the last nine to 12 months. As of September 2022, it held around 4.24% stake in the bank, as per the shareholding data on BSE. As on March 2023, it has come down to 1.30%, data showed.

Bain had bought the stake as part of a larger consortium that pumped in more than ₹11,000 crore in Axis Bank in 2017.

Financial services, especially banks offer a window into the overall macro play of a country and hence most global long-term investors have been betting big on the sector. Last month, CPPIB, the Canadian investor bought 1.66% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank for around $754 million, Mint had reported.

For the fourth quarter that ended on 31 March 2023 (Q4FY23), Axis Bank reported a net loss of ₹5,728. 42 crore as against a net profit of ₹4,117.77 crore in the same quarter a year ago, owing to purchasing cost of Citi Bank’s India consumer division during the quarter.