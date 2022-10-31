Bain Capital to sell $410 mn Axis Bank stake in block trade

Private equity major KKR sold a Rs9,185 crore stake in Max Healthcare in the largest PE block deal seen in the Indian stock markets till date, while Blackstone has sold large stakes in two of its positions - a Rs4,000 crore stake in autocomp maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Rs2,650 crore in Embassy Office Parks. Others such as Tiger Global, Temasek and TPGalso sold down their holdings in listed companies in recent months.