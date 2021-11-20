Bain, Hellman & Friedman near deal to buy Athenahealth

The company since 2019 has been owned by Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital, the private-equity arm of activist investor Elliott Management Corp. They agreed to take it private in a roughly $5.5 billion deal in 2018, following an acrimonious activist campaign led by Elliott that centered on Athenahealth’s co-founder and former chief executive, Jonathan Bush. Mr. Bush stepped down as president and CEO in June 2018 after it surfaced in a 2006 divorce proceeding that he had assaulted his then-wife. He has previously apologized, and Athenahealth said at the time that Mr. Bush had “made amends" with his ex-wife.