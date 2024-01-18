Companies
Bain or Warburg—Who will get Shriram’s housing loan business?
Summary
- The Shriram Group has appointed investment bankers from Barclays Bank, JM Financial and Avendus Capital to shortlist buyers
The Shriram Group is in talks with US-based fund management giants Warburg Pincus Llc and Bain Capital LP to sell its housing arm Shriram Housing Finance Ltd for around ₹5,000 crore, two people directly familiar with the development said.
