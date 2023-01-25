Bajaj aims for aggressive e-2W growth2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:46 PM IST
The company’s net profit for the third quarter has exceeded expectations, primarily on the back of robust domestic sales, and higher margins on motorcycle and scooters, to offset the effects of declining exports
NEW DELHI : Pune-based two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto is set to expand its e-scooter brand Chetak with a number of new launches across price segments and user groups, as supply chains streamline and its research and development efforts on lowering the cost of its products bear fruit, a senior executive said on Wednesday after the company reported its December quarter results.
