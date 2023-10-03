Bajaj Allianz faces ₹1,010 crore GST demand notice. Know details
Bajaja Allianz received a GST Demand notice for ₹1,010 crore from the Directorate of GST Intelligence for the non-payment of GST on co-insurance and re-insurance premiums.
Bajaj Allianz gets GST demand notice for ₹1,010 crore on Tuesday. It received the show cause cum demand notice from the Directorate of GST Intelligence for the non-payment of GST on co-insurance and re-insurance premiums, said Bajaj Finserv in its stock exchange filing on Tuesday.