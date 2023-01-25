The flexibility in picking and choosing the covers as per necessities, gives customers the freedom to design their own health care plan basis which the premium for the policy is determined, the company said. The company has announced Plan 1 under the umbrella product that consists of mandatory and optional coverages.

My Health Care Plan product consists of mandatory coverages like In-patient hospitalization expenses, pre and post-hospitalization expenses, modern treatment methods and advancement in technologies, organ donor expenses, Ayurvedic and Homeopathic hospitalization cover, maternity package expenses, cumulative bonus among others. Under the maternity package section, the plan covers maternity expenses for the insured member, surrogate mother as well as the complications of assisted reproductive procedures or techniques.

There are three optional covers also offered under Plan 1 of the policy, which are loss of income cover, major illness and accident multiplier cover, and international cover. Under the international cover, expenses towards emergency care needed by the policyholder are covered anywhere across the World.

Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said, “With our ‘My Health Care Plan’ product, our intention is to introduce a plethora of our offerings where the customer has the flexibility to choose and package their covers that best suit them and their family, however, varied it may be. Under this product, we will be introducing multiple plans incrementally, starting with Plan 1 where the customer can package their policies to their requirements."

‘My Health Care Plan’ offers Sum Insured (SI) options up to ₹5 crores. The policy is offered on an individual and floater basis with a policy term of 1 year, 2 years, or 3 years. Premium payment options are available on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and annual basis with a lifelong renewal option. Multiple discount options are offered with this product like family discounts, long-term discounts, fitness discounts, loyalty discounts, and early entry discounts amongst others. Depending on the zone in which the policyholder resides, discounts are also offered. In addition, zone-based co-payment is not applicable. Opting for long-term discounts also provides benefits on reduction of waiting periods, said the firm.