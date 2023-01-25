Bajaj Allianz launches My Health Care Plan. Check details here1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 03:07 PM IST
The flexibility in picking and choosing the covers as per necessities, gives customers the freedom to design their own health care plan basis which the premium for the policy is determined, Bajaj Allianz said
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance today announced the launch of its modular health insurance product ‘My Health Care Plan’, an umbrella product for customizable packages.
