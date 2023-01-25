Bajaj Allianz launches My Health Care Plan. Check details here

‘My Health Care Plan’ offers Sum Insured (SI) options up to ₹5 crores. The policy is offered on an individual and floater basis with a policy term of 1 year, 2 years, or 3 years. Premium payment options are available on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and annual basis with a lifelong renewal option. Multiple discount options are offered with this product like family discounts, long-term discounts, fitness discounts, loyalty discounts, and early entry discounts amongst others. Depending on the zone in which the policyholder resides, discounts are also offered. In addition, zone-based co-payment is not applicable. Opting for long-term discounts also provides benefits on reduction of waiting periods, said the firm.

