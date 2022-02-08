Bajaj Allianz Life insurance adopts technology-driven eKYC services

With the increased demand, insurance has now transformed to a pull–product. Customers are demanding - easy to understand policies, quick issuance and content in native languages to help them make the right choice. And, to align the changing customer demands, companies need to digitise the process of Know Your Customer (KYC) from existing/ traditional methodology. Adoption of digital platforms which are technology-driven, would help the insurance companies to reduce paperwork, bring in process efficiency and speed of execution, thereby, giving better insights to help deliver enhanced customer experience, said the Bajaj Allianz press release.

