Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance partners Punjab & Sind Bank for distribution of insurance products

“Punjab & Sind Bank is happy to partner with a leading private life insurer to offer our customers with value-packed solutions for their life insurance needs. The Bank is in the phase of diversifying its third party product portfolio and with this tie-up we are happy to announce the introduction of credit life protection for our loan customers. The comprehensive product suite, including credit life cover for our loan customers, and services of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance will be effective to help our customers, across our branches, to invest towards their life goals," said Swarup Kumar Saha, MD & CEO, Punjab & Sind Bank.

