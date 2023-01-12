Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance partners Punjab & Sind Bank for distribution of insurance products

The partnership will allow Punjab & Sind Bank’s new and existing customers to avail a variety of retail life insurance products from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, including term, savings, retirement, and investment options
NEW DELHI: Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance have announced a partnership for distribution of the latter’s life goals-based product suite to the bank’s customers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance have announced a partnership for distribution of the latter’s life goals-based product suite to the bank’s customers.
The partnership will allow Punjab & Sind Bank’s new and existing customers to avail a variety of retail life insurance products from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, including term, savings, retirement, and investment options. The life insurer will work closely with the bank to enable customers to get seamless service and help them achieve their long-term financial goals in a planned manner. This includes responding to customer support requests made via WhatsApp or a self-service tool like the Bajaj Allianz Life LifeAssist App, in addition to the well-trained bank employees servicing the life insurance division.
The partnership will allow Punjab & Sind Bank’s new and existing customers to avail a variety of retail life insurance products from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, including term, savings, retirement, and investment options. The life insurer will work closely with the bank to enable customers to get seamless service and help them achieve their long-term financial goals in a planned manner. This includes responding to customer support requests made via WhatsApp or a self-service tool like the Bajaj Allianz Life LifeAssist App, in addition to the well-trained bank employees servicing the life insurance division.
“Punjab & Sind Bank is happy to partner with a leading private life insurer to offer our customers with value-packed solutions for their life insurance needs. The Bank is in the phase of diversifying its third party product portfolio and with this tie-up we are happy to announce the introduction of credit life protection for our loan customers. The comprehensive product suite, including credit life cover for our loan customers, and services of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance will be effective to help our customers, across our branches, to invest towards their life goals," said Swarup Kumar Saha, MD & CEO, Punjab & Sind Bank.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said, “To provide the Bank’s customers, across segments, a delightful experience towards fulfilling their life goals with us, we have a comprehensive suite of products and services backed by robust technology. Our bespoke banking offerings to all teams across the Bank, will further enable us to make this a long-term and successful partnership, as we enable many more life goals, together."