Bajaj Auto appoints Dinesh Thapar as chief financial officer

Bajaj Auto appoints Dinesh Thapar as chief financial officer

Dinesh Thapar brings experience in the areas of business partnering, performance management, governance, strategic initiatives, engaging with the board and external communication, Bajaj Auto said
1 min read . 04:51 PM IST PTI

Dinesh Thapar joins Bajaj Auto from Reliance Retail where he was group chief financial officer for the past three years, the company said

NEW DELHI : Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday said it has appointed Dinesh Thapar as its chief financial officer.

Thapar joins Bajaj Auto from Reliance Retail where he was group chief financial officer for the past three years, the company said in a statement.

Previously, for two decades, he was with Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) where he held a range of leadership roles across corporate finance, business finance, investor relations, managing joint ventures and supply chain.

In his last role as vice-president at HUL, Thapar was the finance leader for the beauty and personal care division in India and the South Asia cluster, it added.

He also brings experience in the areas of business partnering, performance management, governance, strategic initiatives, engaging with the board and external communication, Bajaj Auto said.

