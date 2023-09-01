Bajaj Auto August sales drop 15% YoY to 3.41 lakh units dragged by weak two-wheeler dispatches1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 09:47 AM IST
Bajaj Auto sold a total of 2,85,031 two-wheeler vehicles in August 2023, a sharp drop of 20% from 3,55,625 units sold in August 2022.
Bajaj Auto Ltd, the two and three-wheeler manufacturer, on Friday reported a 15% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its total sales for the month of August 2023. The company’s total vehicle sales in August 2023 declined to 3,41,648 units from 4,01,595 units in the same month last year.