Bajaj Auto December sales grow 16% YoY to 3.26 lakh units; two-wheeler sales up 15%
Bajaj Auto's domestic sales last month increased 28 % to 1,90,919 units from 1,48,583 units, year-on-year (YoY). Total exports during the month rose 2% to 1,35,887 units as against 1,32,931 units, YoY.
Bajaj Auto, the two and three-wheeler manufacturer, on Monday reported a total sales of 3,26,806 units in the month of December 2023, registering a growth of 16% from 2,81,514 units sold in December 2022.
