Bajaj Auto, the two and three-wheeler manufacturer, on Monday reported a total sales of 3,26,806 units in the month of December 2023, registering a growth of 16% from 2,81,514 units sold in December 2022.

The company’s domestic sales last month increased 28 % to 1,90,919 units from 1,48,583 units, year-on-year (YoY). Total exports during the month rose 2% to 1,35,887 units as against 1,32,931 units, YoY.

Also Read: Hero Moto, TVS, Eicher, Maruti, M&M may see strong December wholesale numbers. CV sales number may be soft

In the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto’s total wholesales were 2,83,001 units, up 15% from 2,47,052 units.

The company sold 1,58,370 units of two-wheeler in the domestic market, a growth of 26% from 1,25,553 units, YoY. Exports of two-wheelers increased 3% YoY to 1,24,631 vehicles.

In December 2023, Bajaj Auto’s commercial vehicle sales jumped 27% to 43,805 units from 34,462 units in December 2022. This was led by 41% growth in domestic sales at 32,549 units. Exports of commercial vehicles decreased 2% YoY to 11,256 units.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

For the whole year 2023, the company’s total sales increased 7% to 32,82,357 units from 30,68,129 units in 2022.

Bajaj Auto’s domestic wholesale in 2023 spiked 29% to 20,57,393 vehicles from 15,91,594 vehicles sold in 2022. Exports for the year declined 17% YoY to 12,24,964 units.

Also Read: LIC-backed penny stock Integra Essentia sets record date for issuance of 1:1 bonus shares

Bajaj Auto share price has rallied over 33% in the past three months, while the stock is up more than 86% in one year.

At 9:35 am, Bajaj Auto shares were trading 0.47% lower at ₹6,769.30 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!