Bajaj Auto, the two and three-wheeler manufacturer, on Monday reported a total sales of 3,26,806 units in the month of December 2023, registering a growth of 16% from 2,81,514 units sold in December 2022.
The company’s domestic sales last month increased 28 % to 1,90,919 units from 1,48,583 units, year-on-year (YoY). Total exports during the month rose 2% to 1,35,887 units as against 1,32,931 units, YoY.
In the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto’s total wholesales were 2,83,001 units, up 15% from 2,47,052 units.
The company sold 1,58,370 units of two-wheeler in the domestic market, a growth of 26% from 1,25,553 units, YoY. Exports of two-wheelers increased 3% YoY to 1,24,631 vehicles.
In December 2023, Bajaj Auto’s commercial vehicle sales jumped 27% to 43,805 units from 34,462 units in December 2022. This was led by 41% growth in domestic sales at 32,549 units. Exports of commercial vehicles decreased 2% YoY to 11,256 units.
For the whole year 2023, the company’s total sales increased 7% to 32,82,357 units from 30,68,129 units in 2022.
Bajaj Auto’s domestic wholesale in 2023 spiked 29% to 20,57,393 vehicles from 15,91,594 vehicles sold in 2022. Exports for the year declined 17% YoY to 12,24,964 units.
Bajaj Auto share price has rallied over 33% in the past three months, while the stock is up more than 86% in one year.
At 9:35 am, Bajaj Auto shares were trading 0.47% lower at ₹6,769.30 apiece on the BSE.
