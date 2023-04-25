Bajaj Auto declares dividend 140 per share, check details here

Bajaj Auto declares dividend ₹140 per share, check details here2 min read . 07:12 PM IST
- The record date for the said dividend is 30 June 2023, according to regulatory filing. The dividend will be dispatched on or around 28 July 2023.
Bajaj Auto has declared a dividend of ₹140 per share (1400%) of face value of ₹10 each on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.
The record date for the said dividend is 30 June 2023, according to regulatory filing. The dividend will be dispatched on or around 28 July 2023.
“In line with the Company's Dividend Distribution Policy, the Board of Directors has approved/recommended a dividend at the rate Rs.140 per share (1400%) of face value of Rs. 1 0 each on equity shares for the financial year ended 31 March 2023. The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on or around 28 July 2023," Baja Auto regulatory filing.
Two-wheelers and commercial vehicles maker, Bajaj Auto has announced its earnings for quarter ending March 31, 2023, on Tuesday. The auto giant posted a net profit of ₹1,432.88 crore in Q4FY23, as against a profit of ₹1,468.95 crore in the same period a year ago, registering a single-digit drop of 2.5%. The bottom-line front was impacted by lower sales.
EBITDA came in at ₹1,718 crore in the quarter under review, rising by a whopping 26% from ₹1,366 crore in Q4FY22 but lower by 3% from ₹1,777 crore in Q3FY23.
In terms of the top-line front, the company's revenue from operations stood at ₹8,905 crore -- registering a double-digit growth of 12% -- compared to ₹7,975 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. However, revenue dipped by 4% from ₹9,315 crore recorded in Q3 of FY23.
According to Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, the stock has shown strong traction in the last one month and technically, it is seen as a multi-month breakout.
“Overall the bias remains positive and any dips post result would be an opportunity to buy. 4,200 is support whereas in the near term the stock has potential to move towards 4,700 - 4,800," added Bhosale.
Baja Auto's scrip ended 0.23 per cent higher at ₹4,342 on BSE.
