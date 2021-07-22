Bajaj Auto expects pent-up demand to drive retail sales in the Q2

“Going forward, there is this lurking fear about the third wave. Keeping that aside, we should see good recovery on pent-up demand getting released into the market. In domestic motorcycles, wholesale will trail retail because there is sufficient level of stock in the channel. This was not the case last year. In the aftermath of the BS4 to BS6 transition post covid, pent up demand came and there was a need to fill stocks in the channel. It was a double advantage," said Sharma.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}