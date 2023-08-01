comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 10:41:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.3 0.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 224.5 2.77%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 253.2 -4.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 647.95 0.61%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 617 -0.5%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Bajaj Auto July Sales: Total sales fall 10% to 3.19 lakh units; two-wheeler dispatches down 15% YoY
Back

Bajaj Auto Ltd, the two and three-wheeler manufacturer, on Tuesday reported a total sales of 3,19,747 vehicles in the month of July. This was 10% lower than 3,54,670 units sold in July 2022.

Total domestic wholesales during the last month eased 2% to 1,79,263 units from 1,82,956 units, while total exports declined 18% to 1,40,484 units from 1,71,714 units, YoY.

Lower sales in July was largely due to 15% fall in dispatches of two-wheelers to 2,68,840 units from 3,15,054 units, YoY.

Domestic two-wheeler sales in July fell 14% to 1,41,990 units from 1,26,850 units, YoY. Exports of two-wheeler declined 16% on-year to 1,26,850 units.

Meanwhile, total dispatches of commercial vehicles (CV) increased 29% to 50,907 units from 39,616 units, YoY.

Domestic sales of CV in July 2023 more than doubled to 37,273 units from 18,572 units in July last year, while CV exports fell 35% to 13,634 units from 21,044 units, YoY.

Bajaj Auto share price have rallied more than 37% this year so far. The stock has gained over 25% in the last one year period.

At 9:50 am, Bajaj Auto share price was trading 0.76% higher at 4,969.00 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 09:52 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout