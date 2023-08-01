Bajaj Auto July Sales: Total sales fall 10% to 3.19 lakh units; two-wheeler dispatches down 15% YoY1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Bajaj Auto's lower sales in July was largely due to 15% fall in dispatches of two-wheelers to 2,68,840 units from 3,15,054 units, YoY.
Bajaj Auto Ltd, the two and three-wheeler manufacturer, on Tuesday reported a total sales of 3,19,747 vehicles in the month of July. This was 10% lower than 3,54,670 units sold in July 2022.
