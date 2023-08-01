Bajaj Auto Ltd, the two and three-wheeler manufacturer, on Tuesday reported a total sales of 3,19,747 vehicles in the month of July. This was 10% lower than 3,54,670 units sold in July 2022.

Total domestic wholesales during the last month eased 2% to 1,79,263 units from 1,82,956 units, while total exports declined 18% to 1,40,484 units from 1,71,714 units, YoY.

Lower sales in July was largely due to 15% fall in dispatches of two-wheelers to 2,68,840 units from 3,15,054 units, YoY.

Domestic two-wheeler sales in July fell 14% to 1,41,990 units from 1,26,850 units, YoY. Exports of two-wheeler declined 16% on-year to 1,26,850 units.

Meanwhile, total dispatches of commercial vehicles (CV) increased 29% to 50,907 units from 39,616 units, YoY.

Domestic sales of CV in July 2023 more than doubled to 37,273 units from 18,572 units in July last year, while CV exports fell 35% to 13,634 units from 21,044 units, YoY.

Bajaj Auto share price have rallied more than 37% this year so far. The stock has gained over 25% in the last one year period.

At 9:50 am, Bajaj Auto share price was trading 0.76% higher at ₹4,969.00 apiece on the BSE.

