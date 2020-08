Bajaj Auto launches upgraded version of KTM 250 DUKE bike

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said it has launched an upgraded version of premium motorcycle KTM 250 DUKE priced at ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new bike now comes with full fresh LED headlamp unit with DRLs, dual-channel ABS with 'Supermoto' mode and one touch start functionality, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The advanced 'Supermoto' mode which can be activated at the push of a button, when engaged only controls ABS on the front brake. Rear brake pressure is entirely up to the rider's right foot, allowing the rider to test riding skills to the absolute limit, it added.

The advanced 'Supermoto' mode which can be activated at the push of a button, when engaged only controls ABS on the front brake. Rear brake pressure is entirely up to the rider's right foot, allowing the rider to test riding skills to the absolute limit, it added.

“The vehicle is greatly inspired by KTM's unparalleled racing legacy and comes with high-tech race ready engine and components...These upgrades on the KTM 250 DUKE will further enhance its appeal amongst the core biking enthusiasts," Bajaj Auto President (Probiking) Sumeet Narang said.

Since its entry into India in 2012, KTM has marked its presence across 365 cities and 460 stores. KTM has a customer base of over 2.7 lakh units.