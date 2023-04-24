Bajaj Auto likely to post muted performance in Q4 as total volumes decline2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 10:21 PM IST
- Bajaj Auto has seen its volumes decline by 12.8 per cent sequentially at 8.6 lakh units during the March quarter, mainly on account of lower exports.
Two-wheeler and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto is likely to report muted performance in the fourth quarter ended as the total volumes declined along with weakness in exports. The company is set to announce its results on 25 April,2023.
