Bajaj Auto likely to post muted performance in Q4 as total volumes decline

The company reported standalone net profit of ₹1,491.42 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2022 (Q3FY23), up 22.8% from a year ago. It was ₹1,214 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations came in at ₹9,315.14 crore, up 3% on-year with robust double-digit revenue growth in the domestic business offsetting the drop in exports arising from the challenging market context.