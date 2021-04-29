Bajaj Auto on Thursday announced that it has named Rahul Bajaj as Chairman Emeritus for five years after he resigned as Non-Executive Chairman of the company

Niraj Bajaj, non-executive Director of the company, has been appointed as Chairman of Bajaj Auto with effect from 1 May, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Rahul Bajaj has made a huge contribution to the success of the Company and the Group over the last five decades. Considering his tremendous experience and in the interest of the Company and to continue to benefit from his experience, knowledge and wisdom from time to time in an advisory role and as a mentor, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today and as recommended by Nomination and Remuneration Committee has approved the appointment of Shri Rahul Bajaj as Chairman Emeritus of the Company for a term of five years with effect from 1 May 2021," the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the company on Thursday also announced its earnings for the quarter ended 31 March, 2021. Bajaj Auto's net profit for the March quarter rose nearly 2% to ₹1,332 crore as compared to ₹1,310 crore in the same quarter last year. The auto major's revenue grew 26% to ₹8,596 crore against ₹6,815.8 crore year-on-year (YoY). The company announced dividend of ₹140/share.

