Bajaj Auto posts single-digit drop of 2.5% in Q4 PAT to ₹1,433 cr on lower sales, revenue up 12% YoY1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 05:38 PM IST
- From April 2022 to March 2023, Bajaj Auto posted a total sales of 39,27,857 units down by 9% from 43,08,433 units in the same period of FY22.
Two-wheelers and commercial vehicles maker, Bajaj Auto has announced its earnings for quarter ending March 31, 2023, on Tuesday. The auto giant posted a net profit of ₹1,432.88 crore in Q4FY23, as against a profit of ₹1,468.95 crore in the same period a year ago, registering a single-digit drop of 2.5%. The bottom-line front was impacted by lower sales.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×