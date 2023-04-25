Two-wheelers and commercial vehicles maker, Bajaj Auto has announced its earnings for quarter ending March 31, 2023, on Tuesday. The auto giant posted a net profit of ₹1,432.88 crore in Q4FY23, as against a profit of ₹1,468.95 crore in the same period a year ago, registering a single-digit drop of 2.5%. The bottom-line front was impacted by lower sales.

From April 2022 to March 2023, Bajaj Auto posted a total sales of 39,27,857 units down by 9% from 43,08,433 units in the same period of FY22. 2-wheelers sales are down by 10% YoY to 34,42,839 vehicles in FY23, on the other hand, commercial vehicles sales are up by meagre 3% YoY to 4,85,018 units. On a geographical basis, domestic sales surged by 17% YoY to 21,06,617 vehicles but exports dipped by a massive 27% YoY to 18,21,240 vehicles in FY23.

In the preview note, ICICI Direct expected Bajaj Auto's net sales at ₹8,526 crore, down 8.5% QoQ. EBITDA in Q4FY23 was expected at ₹1,583 crore with EBITDA margins at 18.6%, down 50 bps QoQ. Consequent PAT for the quarter was expected at ₹1,357 crore, down 9% QoQ.