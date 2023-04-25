From April 2022 to March 2023, Bajaj Auto posted a total sales of 39,27,857 units down by 9% from 43,08,433 units in the same period of FY22. 2-wheelers sales are down by 10% YoY to 34,42,839 vehicles in FY23, on the other hand, commercial vehicles sales are up by meagre 3% YoY to 4,85,018 units. On a geographical basis, domestic sales surged by 17% YoY to 21,06,617 vehicles but exports dipped by a massive 27% YoY to 18,21,240 vehicles in FY23.