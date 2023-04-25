Bajaj Auto’s profit beats Street view1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 10:18 PM IST
Despite a 12.2% decline in overall volumes during the quarter, the automaker saw a 215 basis points improvement in its Ebitda to 19.3% at ₹1,716.6 crore on the back of higher sales of its premium products
Pune-based two- and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto reported a marginal 2.5% decline in its net profit for the quarter ended 31 March at ₹1,432.88 crore, compared to a profit of ₹1,468.95 crore in the same period a year ago, the company told stock exchanges on Tuesday.
