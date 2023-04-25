Pune-based two- and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto reported a marginal 2.5% decline in its net profit for the quarter ended 31 March at ₹1,432.88 crore, compared to a profit of ₹1,468.95 crore in the same period a year ago, the company told stock exchanges on Tuesday.

However, despite a 12.2% decline in overall volumes during the quarter, the automaker saw a 215 basis points improvement in its Ebitda to 19.3% at ₹1,716.6 crore (earnings before interest, taxes, interests, depreciation and amortization) on the back of higher sales of its premium products in the 125cc and above categories, driven by its flagship brands Dominar, Pulsar and KTM. Revenue for the quarter under consideration increased 11.7% year-on-year to ₹8,904.7 crore.

Bloomberg had estimated the company to report a net profit of ₹1,359 crore, and ₹1,579 crore Ebitda. Better than expected margins and a favourable shift in product mix, which offset the impact of a slump in export volumes buoyed sentiment on the street as the stock touched 52-week highs during the trading day, before ultimately settling 0.16% higher at ₹4,342.80 on BSE.

In fact, the segment contributed to over 60% of Bajaj Auto’s total two-wheeler volumes in FY23, up from just over 50% in FY22, fetching it 30% market share in the category, Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto told Mint on a post-earnings conference call.

Its market share in the 150cc and above segment is in the 41-42% range, he said.

“There is an enormous tailwind in this segment. We have many more models than closest competitor in this category and a few more in the pipeline, Sharma said.

“We expect this segment to grow but it depends on the competitive intensity we are likely to encounter in the market, and the 110cc segment coming back up. Over the last two quarters, we have seen that the Indian rural has recovered a little bit. But we continue to see entry-level motorcycles have been suffering both in urban and rural India in the low-income groups. Lower income groups have got very weakened but we are seeing them return to the market from January onwards. The entry segment is not growing fast but we are seeing it enter a positive zone," he added.

According to Bajaj Auto, the two-wheeler motorcycle industry is likely to see an 8% growth in FY24, as the base effect of the last fiscal wanes (the industry grew 16% in terms of sales in FY23 compared to FY22). Here we see growth will be driven by the top-half, which is likely to increase by 10-12%, while the bottom half will grow at a brisk 3-4%", he added.

Bajaj Auto has been increasing prices for its entry-level model lines Platina and CT “in line with the market", but the company is attempting to pull more volumes towards its premium portfolio “by design", which improves the company’s average selling price (which improved 11% in Q4FY23 compared to Q3FY23).

The two-wheeler maker has a significant presence in export markets, significantly concentrated in African countries like Nigeria, which alone accounts for over a quarter of its exports. Political unrest surrounding elections, a currency demonetisation and unavailability of tradeable dollars wiped out exports from 50,000 units a month typically to 4,000 units a month in February. “We saw that number come back to 28,000 units in March and April will be slightly higher", Sharma said.

“We see the slump in export markets is bottoming out now. Demand for every country has bottomed out except Nigeria. We saw Q4 retails had improved compared to last quarter. By the end of this quarter we will see exports rising, though Q1FY24 will behave similarly to Q3 and Q4 of FY23—somewhere in the middle", he added.