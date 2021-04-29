Bajaj Auto's net profit for the March quarter rose nearly 2% to ₹1,332 crore as compared to ₹1,310 crore in the same quarter last year. The auto major's revenue grew 26% to ₹8,596 crore against ₹6,815.8 crore year-on-year (YoY). The company announced dividend of ₹140/share.

The board of directors approved a dividend at at the rate of 90% of standalone PAT, or ₹140 per share of face value of ₹10 each on equity shares, Bajaj Auto said in the exchange filing. The board recommend a dividend ₹140 per equity share (1400%) subject to approval of shareholders.

The company said it witnessed a sharp increase in input costs during the quarter, and it expects input costs to continue to increase in Q1FY22 as well.

As on 31st March 2021, the company's surplus cash and cash equivalents stood at around ₹17,689 crore as against ₹14,322 crore as on 31st March 2020.

Q4/FY21 recorded a healthy double-digit growth in volume for Motorcycles in domestic market, overall exports, and Auto spare parts business, the company said.





