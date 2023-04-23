Two-wheeler giant Bajaj Auto will be in focus this week as the company prepares to deliver its fourth quarter numbers for FY23. Broadly, the quarter is expected to be muted with decline in total volumes especially in export market is likely to dampen the performance. The stock price of Bajaj Auto will be trending amidst the earnings.

Bajaj Auto will announce its Q4 results on April 25th.

Last week, on Friday, Bajaj Auto share price closed at ₹4309.10 apiece on BSE.

In December 2023 quarter, the homegrown automaker posted a higher-than-expected third-quarter profit of ₹1,491.42 crore up by 22.8% YoY. However, revenue from operations was up merely 3% YoY to ₹9,315.14 crore. Notably, the company reported the highest-ever EBITDA of ₹1,777 crore in Q3FY23 surpassing the record set in the previous quarter. EBITDA margins stood at 19.1%.

What to expect from Bajaj Auto in Q4FY23?

Experts believe a decline in total volumes may take a toll on Bajaj Auto's Q4 earnings. The company is also likely to suffer from a feeble export market impacted by currency devaluation, lower affordability, and other macroeconomic uncertainties.

Emkay Global in its preview note for Bajaj Auto said, "Revenue to grow YoY, despite a decline in volumes (-12%), owing to increase in realizations (+20%). Realization to improve due to better mix (higher domestic 2W and 3W mix), price hikes, and INR depreciation. EBITDA margin to expand YoY due to price hikes, better mix, and INR depreciation. On QoQ basis, EBITDA margin to remain unchanged as impact of the price hike is negated by the adverse scale."

Meanwhile, Prabhudas Lilladher in its note said, "We expect a decline in revenue by c11% led by export market decline from the impact of devaluation of currency, lower affordability and other macro-economic issues in the export markets. EBITDA margins are expected at c19% majorly led by QoQ improving mix of motorcycle and higher 3W volumes along with price hikes, and higher mix of spare segment despite fall in volumes. Bajaj’s overall volumes de-grew by c13% QoQ."

ICICI Direct expects Bajaj Auto to report a muted performance in Q4FY23 with total volumes down 12.8% QoQ at 8.6 lakh units. Export volumes are down 21% QoQ while domestic volumes are down 6% QoQ with exports share in volumes at 40% vs. 45% in Q3FY23. The 3-W share in volume mix improved ~300 bps QoQ to 16%. This, coupled with improved product mix in the 2-W space, is expected to aid ~5% QoQ rise in blended ASP's to ₹96,500/unit.

For Q4, ICICI Direct's note said, "we expect BAL to report net sales of ₹8,526 crore, down 8.5% QoQ. EBITDA in Q4FY23 is expected at ₹1,583 crore with EBITDA margins at 18.6%, down 50 bps QoQ. Consequent PAT for the quarter is expected at ₹1,357 crore, down 9% QoQ."

From April 2022 to March 2023, Bajaj Auto posted a total sales of 39,27,857 units down by 9% from 43,08,433 units in the same period of FY22. 2-wheelers sales are down by 10% YoY to 34,42,839 vehicles in FY23, on the other hand, commercial vehicles sales are up by meagre 3% YoY to 4,85,018 units. On a geographical basis, domestic sales surged by 17% YoY to 21,06,617 vehicles but exports dipped by a massive 27% YoY to 18,21,240 vehicles in FY23.

