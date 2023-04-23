Bajaj Auto Q4 preview: Decline in volumes may lead to muted performance in quarter, earnings on 25 April3 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 09:32 PM IST
- From April 2022 to March 2023, Bajaj Auto posted a total sales of 39,27,857 units down by 9% from 43,08,433 units in the same period of FY22. On a geographical basis, domestic sales surged by 17% YoY to 21,06,617 vehicles but exports dipped by a massive 27% YoY to 18,21,240 vehicles in FY23.
Two-wheeler giant Bajaj Auto will be in focus this week as the company prepares to deliver its fourth quarter numbers for FY23. Broadly, the quarter is expected to be muted with decline in total volumes especially in export market is likely to dampen the performance. The stock price of Bajaj Auto will be trending amidst the earnings.
