Meanwhile, Prabhudas Lilladher in its note said, "We expect a decline in revenue by c11% led by export market decline from the impact of devaluation of currency, lower affordability and other macro-economic issues in the export markets. EBITDA margins are expected at c19% majorly led by QoQ improving mix of motorcycle and higher 3W volumes along with price hikes, and higher mix of spare segment despite fall in volumes. Bajaj’s overall volumes de-grew by c13% QoQ."