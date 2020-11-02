Bajaj Auto reports 11% jump in Oct sales at 512,038 units

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday reported an 11% increase in its total vehicle sales at 512,038 units in October.

The company had sold a total of 463,208 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales stood at 281,160 units last month, as against 278,776 units in October last year, up 1%, it added.

Motorcycle sales grew by 18% at 470,290 units, compared to 398,913 units in the year-ago month, its highest ever sales. Bajaj Auto said during October, Pulsar brand recorded sales of over 170,000 units.

Commercial vehicle sales stood at 41,746 units, as against 64,295 in the corresponding month last year, a decline of 35%, the company said.

Total vehicle exports in October were at 230,878 units, as compared to 184,432 units in the same month a year ago, up 25%, Bajaj Auto said.

