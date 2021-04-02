Bajaj Auto reports 23.5% m-o-m increase in wholesale in March

“Slowness in demand was further impacted by fuel price inflation. We expect some recovery in demand in Apr’21 due to expected cash flow from the sale of rabi crop and beginning of the marriage season. OEMs like Bajaj Auto and Hero Moto Corp. Ltd are offering discounts to push sales. Dealers are holding 1-1.5 months of inventory," said analysts of Motilal Oswal Institional Equities in a report.

