Bajaj Auto Q1 profit up 42% to 1,665 cr

“Exports in Q1FY24 were better than the fourth quarter, though not much better. It was good to see an improvement over Q4. Exports rose sequentially by 12%, primarily driven by Africa and a steady Latin America. Our estimates show that industry retails were 2% higher in Q1FY24 compared to Q4FY23, but our performance was 5% better than Q4, therefore better than the industry. South Asia and Middle East was a tad lower still in Q1 and ASEAN for a specific problem in the Philippines was lower in Q1. When it comes to our top 15 markets, which account for almost 80% of our business, Q1 was 4% better than Q4 for the industry and 7% better for Bajaj Auto. So, the recovery is still in single digits, but suggests demand is bottoming out as Q4 was lower than Q3", Sharma said.