Bajaj Auto Q1 profit up 42% to 1,665 cr

Bajaj Auto Q1 profit up 42% to ₹1,665 cr1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 11:27 PM IST
The firm posted domestic volume growth of 73% from a year ago in April-June, while exports fell 35%.
New Delhi: Two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto reported a 42% rise in its net profit to ₹1,665 crore in the June quarter, primarily driven by motorcycle sales in the domestic market, which managed to offset the impact of challenging conditions in the export markets.
The firm posted domestic volume growth of 73% from a year ago in April-June, while exports fell 35%. Overall sales rose 10% over a year earlier. Its operating revenue rose 29% to ₹10,310 crore in Q1, while profit margin rose 280 basis point to 19% as its volume mix favoured high-margin premium products, pricing action and higher foreign exchange realization.
Bajaj Auto’s recent 400cc motorcycles developed along with British partner Triumph have registered 17,000 bookings in less than a month since launch. “Bookings were from just 17 Triumph touchpoints," Rakesh Sharma, Bajaj Auto’s executive director said during post-earnings conference call.
“Exports in Q1FY24 were better than the fourth quarter, though not much better. It was good to see an improvement over Q4. Exports rose sequentially by 12%, primarily driven by Africa and a steady Latin America. Our estimates show that industry retails were 2% higher in Q1FY24 compared to Q4FY23, but our performance was 5% better than Q4, therefore better than the industry. South Asia and Middle East was a tad lower still in Q1 and ASEAN for a specific problem in the Philippines was lower in Q1. When it comes to our top 15 markets, which account for almost 80% of our business, Q1 was 4% better than Q4 for the industry and 7% better for Bajaj Auto. So, the recovery is still in single digits, but suggests demand is bottoming out as Q4 was lower than Q3", Sharma said.
The firm expects domestic motorcycles growth for the ongoing quarter to be at 5-7% for the industry, led by volume growth at premium segment, which is growing twice as fast as the bottom half of the market.“We are increasing market share in 125cc and above segment of motorcycles, with 70% of our volumes coming from 125cc and above category."
“We have had a strategy of holding on to our share at the top and not bleeding at the bottom half. We have lined up a few more Pulsars in the next 3-4 months which will continue to expand our product line-up in this segment", Sharma told reporters.
“The three-wheeler business has reached a record 80% market share in Q1 for Bajaj Auto. We launched the electric 3-wheeler both in the cargo and the passenger segment. Chetak also did well despite the tremendous dislocation in the industry", he said, adding that he expects sales in the electric two-wheeler segment to moderate to around 60,000 units for the month of July, which was the average monthly sales figure for the high-speed e-two wheeler market for the entire fiscal year 2023. So that’s the impact the industry has seen after the FAME-II subsidy was reduced significantly leading to sharp price hikes in the segment".